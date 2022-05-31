Williston, VT — The Williston Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke at All Metals Recycling at 1496 Redmond Road on Tuesday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene to discover a structure fire in a commercial building with open bays used for scrap metal recycling.

Responding crews were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes and the fire was deemed accidental. Two civilians were assessed by EMS but refused transport to the hospital and no firefighters were injured while working to put out the fire.