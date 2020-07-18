Struggling seasonal businesses on the Lake Champlain Islands worry the worst is yet to come

Rep. Peter Welch spoke with business owners throughout the Lake Champlain Islands on Friday, who said their summer season has been quiet, and the outlook for the months ahead is even worse.



The islands are a well-known summer vacation spot, particularly for Canadian tourists, who haven’t been able to visit due to the ongoing border closure.

“I’m really pretty pessimistic that we’re going to be able to stay open like we have for the last 23 years,” said Walter Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House Inn & Restaurant. “People are coming to the islands now, and there’s Vermonters that we’re seeing, but when it comes to the fall and you normally get your leaf peepers, I don’t think Vermonters are going to come here to look at the leaves.”

It’s now been months since the CARES Act was passed, and while business owners throughout Grand Isle County say the Paycheck Protection Program was crucial, additional help is needed immediately.

Rep. Welch said the combination of a worsening pandemic and sinking economy make it critical that Congress act as soon as possible to get more money out to States, and work to find compromise like it did at the outset of the pandemic.

“It’s up to Senator McConnell to come to the table and negotiate whatever the Senate position is going to be, but I think it’s really important to act,” Rep. Welch said. “It’s going to be tough if a lot of this aid that’s been keeping us going suddenly and abruptly stops.”

Beyond the financial impact of COVID-19, other Grand Isle County businesses are struggling to keep employees on the clock as they wait for COVID-19 testing.

Thereza Cononi manages the Viva Marketplace in South Hero, where employees are required to get tested after traveling or if they show symptoms. The marketplace typically stays busy all summer, but without tourism, that has slowed.

“They’re traveling out of state by plane, they have to quarantine for seven days and then on day eight, they can get tested. Their primary care office, because they don’t have symptoms, is not testing them,” Cononi said.



Instead, Cononi said they’re being redirected to testing sites, where the wait can be two to three weeks.

“That employee needs their paycheck, so they’re not collecting unemployment, they don’t get paid time off, I mean we’re a seasonal business that’s just not something we can offer,” Cononi said. “Then, the employee is left hanging without a paycheck for at least two weeks.”

Congress is set to resume session on Monday. The Canadian border is closed until at least August 21.