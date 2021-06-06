Stuck truck blocks Smugglers’ Notch for more than 4 hours

Smugglers’ Notch in Cambridge is open to traffic again after a stuck truck blocked it for more than four hours on Sunday.

In an email, Vermont State Police wrote that Kyle Shepherd, 33, of Revere, Massachusetts was the driver. He apparently tried to maneuver his tractor trailer rig through the rocks several times before getting stuck at 2:30 p.m.

Troopers wrote that Shepherd saw, but chose to ignore, the signs posted on Route 108 about big rigs not being allowed to pass through the notch. A towing service removed the trailer and re-opened the road shortly after 6:30.

Police gave Shepherd a traffic ticket worth $2,347. They cited him for impeding the flow of traffic through the notch with a prohibited commercial vehicle.