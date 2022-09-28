While Florida is being impacted by Hurricane Ian, Puerto Rico is still in the early stages of recovering from Hurricane Fiona. The storm tore through the island, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Aura Alonso-Rodriguez, a PHD candidate at UVM moved from Puerto Rico to Vermont in the spring of 2019. Most of her friends and family are living in Puerto Rico. Alonso-Rodriguez’s family lives on the north side of the island and thankfully they didn’t experience as much as other parts did. She says her family is safe and in good health, and knows some people that still don’t have power or water and says she is trying to do what she can to support her country from afar.

“I also work with smallholder farmers in the mountainous region of Puerto Rico and their situation is pretty frustrating and worrisome so I am trying through my research and connection to Puerto Rico, do what I can from here,” said Alonso-Rodriguez.

FEMA says it is working to help with immediate recovery in Puerto Rico and nearly $40 million has been approved to go to survivors. To find out how to donate, click here.