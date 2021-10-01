Students at Christ the King School launch rockets in Burlington

Fifth graders at Christ the King School in Burlington had a blast this morning, shooting off rockets they made on their own.

Students and parents lined up on the field at Burlington’s Callahan Park to watch their rockets take off. This is part of a national program called Starbase designed for fifth graders. With the goal to inspire them to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

After their rockets launched, one students shared his excitement.

“The best part was just getting up there and getting to chase it and try to catch it,” Dylan Haight said.

Their teacher Mrs. Gillis has been doing this with her students for the past 9 years.