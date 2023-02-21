Dozens of students, faculty members and alumni at the soon-to-be Vermont State University took their fight to Vermont’s Capital Tuesday afternoon, as they tried getting the help of legislators to overturn changes to their libraries and sports programs.

Students showed up with books, sports equipment and signs in-hand, telling lawmakers why they don’t want their libraries to go “all-digital”, and why they want sports at all of their campuses to remain in the NCAA. Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the President of Vermont State University, announced those changes through an email two weeks ago, saying the libraries at each of the university’s four campuses will go all-digital this July, and athletics at the Johnson and Randolph campuses will pull out of the NCAA starting in 2024.

The students, faculty and alumni at the State House Tuesday pleaded their cases to state legislators, and pointed out the issues they see with the upcoming changes to VTSU.

“If they (VTSU administrators) get rid of varsity athletics, they (students) are not going to come back, and that’s going to negatively affect what’s already lowered admissions,” said Noah Johnson, a junior at Vermont Technical College.

“We’ve built a community at the library, and to have that taken away is something that I know would destroy so many students, and it would deter a lot of students from coming to our colleges,” said Jonah Plazek, a sophomore at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.

Jarrod Sammis, a Vermont State Representative from Castleton, was present at the Tuesday protest, and says he sides with the students.

“Castleton University, as well as all the other university libraries, are such a vital resource to their communities,” Sammis said. “Not only are they (VTSU administrators) putting our students at a disadvantage, but we’re getting rid of inventories that have been built up over years and years and years.”

Maurice Ouimet, the Vice President of Admissions at VTSU, says administrators will continue listening to concerns, but maintains the changes are necessary to move the university forward.

“We’re in listening mode and we’ve been in listening mode,” Ouimet said. “We have to think about the students that we’re going to serve in the future and how we can make our education more accessible and more affordable to a wider audience, not just the students that are physically on our campuses.”

Ouimet adds the university will help accommodate students who need physical books in order to learn, and maintains their libraries will still be open, but will look different with fewer books on the shelves.