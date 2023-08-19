Lyndon, VT– Vermont State University’s first semester as an institution is about to begin, but its leaders say there’s still work to be done to get enrollment numbers where they’d like them. 1,400 first-year students are moving into dorms, which is lower than previous years.

Friday morning, a few hundred first-year students at VTSU’s Lyndon campus took a big step in life; moving away from home and into college dorms for the first time.

“I’m loving campus so far, campus is so amazing, everything together about Vermont is completely different, the vegetation, the air, the students, the people,” says Briona Graham, a first-year student from Texas.

“First part of the day was a little chaotic, you know, getting everything packed up, but after I got here, got everything situated, I’m happy,” says Robert Ilsley and Jay Baty, both Animation and Illustration Majors.

“I’m very much looking forward to meeting the people I’m, you know, like suitemates with,” says Mike Smith, VTSU Interim President. “It’s infectious, that sort of happiness, that sort of excitement,” he says.

Smith welcomed the new students inside the Alexander Twilight Theater, informing them they’re part of a class of 1,400 students spread across the university’s five campuses. While the class size is much larger than ones many of these students were used to in high school, Smith says it’s smaller than he’d like for VTSU.

“We are a little behind from where we budgeted in terms of our enrollment,” says Smith.

Even before VTSU’s five locations united this summer, shrinking class sizes has been a trend at each campus in recent years. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows the campuses had over 7,000 combined students in 2009, but that dropped to 5,400 last year, and is expected to be another 20% lower this year.

Because of that, Smith says that already has them looking ahead to 2024, even though the 2023 school year is just getting started.

“I’m hoping that we can recover for next year, and we’ve started already thinking about next year in terms of what can we do to make sure we increase enrollment,” Smith says.

The Interim President says part of that plan includes a new admissions strategy they hope to finish and make public in a few weeks. On top of that, they hope to connect VTSU with more of the local workforce to create opportunities for students and help businesses with their needs.

But even with those goals in mind, Smith says he’s very excited about this year’s new class, not just because it’s VTSU’s first, but because it’s made up of students from Vermont and around the world.

“I think it’s exciting for them, for the students, and I think it’s exciting for us. I mean, we are one now, and with the opportunity for the students to take advantage of that,” says Smith.