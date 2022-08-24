Burlington, VT — As students are returning to Burlington for the fall semester, many parents are raising concerns over the large number of bike thefts being reported daily. While Burlington Police haven’t responded to requests for hard data, anecdotally the issue of thefts is getting a lot of attention on social media. The Facebook group BVT Stolen Bike Report and Recovery was set up to help individuals report their stolen bikes. While many of these reports seem to occur in the downtown area, some bike owners have reported that their bikes were stolen on the University of Vermont campus at buildings such as the John Dewey Hall, the Living and Learning Center, and the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Tim Bilodeau, Chief of Police at UVM shared some advice for individuals who want to keep bikes on campus. “Some areas for the protection of property and specifically bikes include ensuring folks know their serial numbers, value, and to take a picture of the bike and note distinguishing marks or accessories.”

Bilodeau says to check on your bike periodically and to be a good witness and report suspicious activity. “Having a solid lock and make sure it is secured in a way that the bike frame, and not just the tire, is secured to an immovable object. UVM does have cameras in some exterior areas, and at UVM Police, we are aware of the potential for bike thefts and have recovered and charged people with bike thefts. We work best on these cases in partnerships with the public.”

In the Burlington Police Commission meeting on Tuesday, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad discussed how the Burlington Police Department is addressing this issue and provided some suggestions for bike owners. “The Chief of Staff and the Mayor’s office has worked on a piece that we are going to be mailing out that talks a lot about crime prevention methods with regard to bicycles and vehicles. It includes an ability to register bikes so that when we recover them, we can know that they belong to someone.

“It is not rare for us to encounter a person on a bicycle who does not appear to be the legitimate owner of that bicycle, but if we have no means of proving that, we have to let that individual ride off on that bicycle. A registration system is going to facilitate the return of bicycles at times, but it is not going to help with arrests. The mere possession of a stolen bicycle in Burlington is not enough to arrest. At worst, it is possession of the stolen property, and even then, we have to demonstrate some degree of proof that the person knew it was stolen property. Much less are we going to be able to hold the person accountable for having stolen it, absent specific and articulable proof, like a video of that person taking it or catching that person in the act.

“Nevertheless, what we want to do is be able to return these things as they are very important to people, and for some people, they are the main conveyance that folks have. We want people to have robust locks. I certainly recommend to people that they do solid research on locks that they get. We see instances of people clipping and cutting locks so people should be doing a little bit of investigation into what they are purchasing. What we do need is serial numbers for these bikes. We need people to register these bikes in ways that allow us to identify them when we come into contact with them.”

Members of the BVT Stolen Bike Report and Recovery Facebook group have been helping one another by keeping an eye out for misplaced bikes and reporting sightings of suspicious bikes. A few bikes have been even been successfully recovered this summer. Michael Waters, an admin for the group suggested avoiding using cable locks. “U-locks in general are much more difficult to break and tend to deter theft. They range from $20 for a cheap but okay one, to $50 for the medium OnGuard lock and $100 or more for a Kryptonite lock.”

In addition to buying bike locks, some parents are already taking precautions by registering their student’s bikes on bikeindex.org and through the City of Burlington.