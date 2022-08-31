A group of Vermont students is raising awareness of racial inequities in the community and the classroom. Members of the Vermont Student Anti-Racism network have released a ‘racial equity report’ that is aimed to spread information to young people so they can learn the truth about racism in the state.

Emily Maikoo and Addie Lentzner are just two of the students that worked on this report, and the inspiration for their racial equity report came when they realized they weren’t being taught about racial issues in class.

“I’m not being taught the full story, which was a really upsetting truth for me to finally realize,” said Maikoo.

Lentzner, the founder of the VSARN says prejudice can be found in healthcare systems, criminal justice, and in policing. “I found that I was never learning about any of these things in school. So this report was an opportunity to share this with students and get this information out there, so students can know the full story.”

As part of their research, the group conducted a survey at the Mount Anthony Union High School and found that over 75 percent of students felt they didn’t get an accurate education about racism.

“When thinking about Vermont, you usually associate it with being a very progressive state,” said Maikoo. “Yes, we are making a lot of steps forward when it comes to a lot of different areas in Vermont, but in some cases, we’re not moving as fast as I would like to.”

They plan to present their findings from the report in schools. “If we’re able to raise awareness and have conversations about racism, even if it’s uncomfortable, those uncomfortable conversations are really important,” said Lentzner. She wants bias training to be required in schools, government positions, and law enforcement.

“I think bias training could help prevent a lot of harmful situations from happening in the future,” said Maikoo.

“Education really is the key to a better society, and so if we’re teaching kids the full story and the truth about racism and inequities, then they’re going to grow up and be wanting to solve those inequities,” said Lentzner.

Maikoo also added that she wants to see school curriculums be revised to accurately represent all cultures and wants to see safe environments to have healthy conversations about racial equity and racism.