A doctor and professor at the University of Vermont is spearheading a national study, looking into the impact of shootings on children’s mental health. In particular, the importance of quicker access to mental health services after being shot.

Doctors around the country noticed that mental health services in response to children being injured by a firearm were lacking, as written in the study.

“Pediatric firearm injuries are the leading cause of death and injury and disability in children, in general across the country,” says Dr. Christian Pulcini, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at UVM.

It’s a trend that Dr. Pulcini wants to reverse. Pulcini is also an emergency room physician and was the group lead on the national study. He and his team are looking at mental health access for children ages 5-17 after suffering a firearm injury.

He says it’s an incredibly traumatizing experience that’s not addressed enough.

“We have seen a lot of children come through the emergency department and come through the ICU, who are discharged, and then come back with mental health issues later. We wanted to try and close that gap to support better services; so better identification of the mental health issue at the time of the injury,” he notes.

2,600 kids and teens with different backgrounds were studied, and most of the records show the wounds were unintentional. Pulcini’s group found that two-thirds of those children were not connected to counseling up to six months after injury.

“You have to think that this is probably an access problem, there is a childhood mental health crisis going on across the nation right now, I think most people know that, and part of it has to do with access to mental health services,” says Dr. Pulcini.

He says over 11,000 children were injured by a gun in 2020, amounting to several kids a day. But he notes not much is known about the services provided after the injury.

Now, the study calls for new policies on a larger level to improve identification and access. But Dr. Pulcini wishes this wasn’t a topic to study at all.

“It’s also a community need, it’s a community problem in the United States, and hopefully we can better serve the kids. I wish that we could better prevent all of these issues, and hopefully, the more research that shows the longitudinal effects of firearm injuries on kids including their mental health, the better we get at protecting kids at having a firearm injury in the first place,” Dr. Pulcini says.

Solutions the study proposed are mental health screening at the time of injury while the child is still in the hospital, and broadening ways to access counseling nationwide.