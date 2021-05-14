Study determines if financial rewards can help Vermonters stop drinking

A Massachusetts company launched a study to test whether financial rewards can help Vermonters stop drinking. DynamiCare Health is a digital health company helping people with alcohol, nicotine and other drug problems.

They recently opened enrollment in a federally funded $1.6 million dollar research study on its rewards-based digital coaching program, for Vermont Medicaid members who struggle with alcohol use.

“Vermont is one of the highest in the nation in rates of alcoholism and alcohol related deaths are far above deaths from the opioid epidemic,” Chief Medical Officer of DynamiCare, David Gastfriend said.

If you have Medicaid in Vermont, this new layer of treatment that is done through a mobile app could help you stay sober with an incentive.

“The reason we use financial awards to help people make the effort for each little behavior towards their recovery is because the whole nature of addiction is that the drugs of abuse disrupt the brain’s reward sector,” David Gastfriend said.

There are 300 people participating in the study in Vermont. The Chief Medical Officer for Vermont Medicaid Scott Strenio said this population is the most vulnerable. He’s encouraged this technology could help.

“It constantly reminds them and motivates them and incentives them to do the things we know help with recovery,” Strenio said.

There has been work done at the University of Vermont using this incentive method, around pregnant women who smoke.

“And so we had our own Vermont data already to show that using motivational incentives adds something to the mix,” Strenio said.

Melissa Winterborne is 15 months sober and was a participant in a past study. She said the app holds her accountable.

“And I don’t have to feel guilty about spending money on myself because it is something that I am doing and something that I am being rewarded for,” Winterborne said.

The CEO of DynamiCare Eric Gastfriend said members will receive a breathalyzer in the mail and they get alerts on the phone at random times to do a test.

“They record a selfie video of themselves while they breathe into the breathalyzer, and it’s bluetooth connected so we get the results automatically,” Eric Gastfriend.

People can receive up to $800 dollars for participating.