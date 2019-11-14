Stuff A Truck Food & Funds Drive strives to feed Vermonters in need

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live in Berlin, Vermont, as the 18th annual Stuff A Truck Food & Funds Drive went underway.

This is the largest Salvation Army canned food and funds drive in New England, where all donations will go to Central Vermont Salvation Army Food Shelf just before Thanksgiving.

The best part? All non-perishable food and monetary donations will go to feeding local Vermonters who need it most.

Donations will be accepted 24/7 starting November 14th – November 16th at Midstate Hyundai in Berlin.

For more information on how you can take part in feeding your neighbors, click here.