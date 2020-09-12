Subpoenas issued & witness testifies in case of missing Barre man

BARRE, Vt. – A criminal inquest is underway in Washington County, connected to the disappearance of Ralph Jean-Marie, also known as Rizz.

State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said multiple subpoenas were issued, and a witness was interviewed Friday. That person testified under oath, in front of a judge.

The inquest allows the court to obtain evidence and interviews tied to an investigation.

In August, Barre City police revealed foul play was likely involved in Jean-Marie’s disappearance. The 38-year-old was last seen near the Hollow Inn in Barre City, April 13.

Police have said there are people responsible in this case, and others who know what happened. More than a dozen interviews and searches have occurred since.

Barre City police are offering a reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call (802) 476-6613.