LOWELL, VT – A substitute teacher is being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, in Lowell.

State troopers arrested 41-year-old Jesse Waldenville Thursday.

Police say their investigation began Wednesday at the Lowell graded school.

Through interviews, detectives found Waldenville sexually assaulted the student multiple times throughout the month of May.

The Waldenville faces six charges and is due in court Friday.

Waldenville is being held without bail.

Police say the investigation is still underway and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Derby.