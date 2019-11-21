Sugarbush Resort’s pending sale draws dozens to public forum

At a community forum Wednesday night about the pending sale of Sugarbush Resort, outgoing owner Win Smith said he was looking to sell for three reasons — industry consolidation, climate change and the high cost of doing business in Vermont. He also explained why he wanted to sell now in particular.

“You always want to sell at the top of your game,” he said. “You never sell when you have to sell, and then very importantly, you want to sell when the right buyer is out there. I felt the right buyer in Alterra was interested in us; they may not be in the future, so I felt this was the time to really get married.”

Alterra Mountain Company is based in Colorado and already owns Stratton Mountain, among many other ski resorts. “Sugarbush is a resort that’s already heading fast in the right direction,” Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory said. “Win’s got a very clear vision, some of which has already been brought online, but there’s much to go.”

During a question-and-answer period, a frequent Sugarbush skier asked about the revenue model under Alterra’s ownership. She says she’s concerned about it.

“What we’ve generated here through season pass sales, Quad Pass, has stayed at Sugarbush, and now we have to share with their collection,” Janet Richards said. “And decisions are going to be made — Sugarbush can make its case every year, what it wants, what it needs — but ultimately, the decision is going to be made in Denver.”

Gregory said the portion of Alterra’s profits to be re-invested in Sugarbush or any of the company’s other resorts is always difficult to figure out. “All that profit goes into one pot, and we get all the resort presidents — Win will be one of those — and we’ll go over exactly the right allocation,” he said. “We’re very committed to doing that in a very transparent, open environment. It’s why I gave everyone (at the community forum) my cell number, so they can call me and tell me if we’re doing it right or wrong.”

Smith will stay on as not only president, but also as Sugarbush’s chief operating officer. He said the resort’s entire employee team will remain in place.

Alterra’s purchase of Sugarbush is expected to close in January. The resort’s opening day for pass-holders is this Friday, and it opens for everyone this Saturday.