Sunday brings 39 newly-reported coronavirus cases in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Chittenden County had eight of them; Washington County was next with three. There were two each in Essex County and Orleans County. Meanwhile, Caledonia County and Windham County each had one.

There have now been 2,196 positive cases in the Green Mountain State out of more than 190,000 people tested. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,816 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 12 new infections and Sullivan County had two. The two counties have had 257 cases and 93 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 133 new cases on Sunday made for a statewide total of 11,214 cases out of more than 347,000 tests. New Hampshire’s death toll remained at 483 people, while 9,379 people have recovered.

Turning to our portion of New York’s North Country, there were eight new cases in Franklin County since its previous report, which was released on Friday. The area has seen 79 cases; 71 of these patients have recovered. Health experts in Clinton County and Essex County did not have any case updates available on Sunday.