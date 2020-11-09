Sunday brings 89 new COVID-19 cases to our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported 43 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, its highest one-day figure since the spring. Chittenden County had 15 of them; Washington County was next with nine, followed by Orange County with five. Orleans County, Windham County and Windsor County each had three. Franklin County had two, while Addison County, Bennington County and Caledonia County had one apiece.

Fifty-nine Vermonters have died, with the state reporting its first COVID-related death since July 28 this weekend. There have now been 2,392 positive cases in the Green Mountain State out of more than 194,000 people tested, while 1,923 people have recovered.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Sullivan County had 15 new infections and Grafton County had 14. The two counties have had 133 cases and 316 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 249 new cases on Sunday made for a statewide total of 12,488 cases out of nearly 363,000 tests. New Hampshire’s death toll remained at 489 people, while 10,096 people have recovered.

Turning to our portion of New York’s North Country, there were nine new cases in Franklin County for a total of 123; 75 of these patients have recovered. Health experts in Clinton County and Essex County did not have any case updates available on Sunday.