Sunday brings five new coronavirus cases in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Bennington County and Caledonia County each had two of them, with the fifth in Chittenden County. More than 102,000 Vermonters have now been tested, with 1,459 positive tests. Fifty-eight people in the Green Mountain State have died, and 1,279 have recovered.

There were once again no new infections in our New Hampshire coverage area, which is Grafton County and Sullivan County. Grafton County has had 103 total cases, while there have been 40 in Sullivan County; each county has experienced one death. Sunday’s report of 14 new cases statewide made 6,831 throughout the Granite State. The virus has claimed 419 lives, while 6,063 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, the public health agencies in Clinton County and Essex County did not have case updates available on Sunday. Franklin County did have one; it had no new patients, so its case count remains at 50.