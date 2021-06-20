Sunday brings no new coronavirus cases in our region, but most areas no longer offer updates on weekends

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George’s University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The only portion of our coverage area where new information about the coronavirus is available on weekends any longer is in New York’s North Country. Franklin County reported no new cases.

Its totals remained at 2,632 cases and 17 deaths, with 2,614 people having recovered. As has been their normal procedure on weekends throughout the pandemic, Clinton County and Essex County did not have any updates.

In early June, the Vermont Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services also decided to stop offering case counts on weekends. On Monday, the Vermont National Guard will start to dismantle the surge hospital that it set up last year at the Champlain Valley Expo grounds in Essex Junction for COVID-19 patients.