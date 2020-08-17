Sunday brings six new coronavirus cases in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Four were in Chittenden County, with the fifth in Addison County. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,515 positive results out of more than 111,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,337 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Sullivan County had one new infection; there were none in Grafton County. The two counties have had 44 cases and 107 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State as a whole reported eight new cases on Sunday for a total of 6,988. There were no new deaths; 423 New Hampshire residents have died, while 6,287 people have recovered.

Franklin County, New York had no new patients; all 50 people who’ve been infected in their area have recovered. Health experts in Clinton County and Essex County did not have case updates available Sunday.