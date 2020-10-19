Sunday marks second straight day with 13 new coronavirus cases in our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County and Washington County each had three of them; Lamoille County had two. Bennington County, Franklin County and Windham County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,937 positive cases out of more than 178,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,689 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County and Sullivan County each had one new infection. The two counties have had 181 cases and 69 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 70 new cases brought the count to 9,694 positives out of more than 313,000 tests. One new death in Merrimack County made for a statewide total of 467, while 8,256 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

Health experts in our portion of New York’s North Country — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — had no case updates available Sunday.