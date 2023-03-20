It’s a cold start to our Monday morning with temperatures feeling more like the single digits and teens because of a brisk south wind. Those south winds will gust up to 25 mph this morning, but are likely to settle later in the day. Otherwise, it’s a quiet start to the week with partly to mostly clear skies.

Our afternoon will showcase sunshine, southerly breezes of 5-15 mph, and seasonable temperatures in the 40s. Some folks in southern Vermont may pop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by the end of the afternoon; a wonderful start to the “first day of spring”. The Vernal Equinox starts at 5:24 PM.

Tuesday, a dissipating stationary front will continue to weaken overhead with North Country snow showers tomorrow morning. Thereafter, a few more isolated rain/snow showers are likely for the afternoon with highs rebounding into the upper 30s to low 40s. We’re not expecting much to accumulate in the way of rain and/or snow.