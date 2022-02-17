On Thursday, Governor Chris Sununu delivered his State of the State address, where he honored the 2,326 Granite Staters who have died during the pandemic and dialed in on New Hampshire’s resiliency over the past two years.

“We are putting systems and policies in place that don’t just make us like everyone else but truly separate us from the pack,” said Sununu. “The pandemic of 2022 is not like March 2020 because we have so many more tools in our toolbox. We have the vaccines. We have boosters. We have at-home tests. We know so much more.”

Sununu also touted his administration’s paid family leave program and school choice initiatives as well as it’s work to cut taxes and health insurance costs and improvements made to the state’s mental health system, and addiction treatment. Sununu also proposed a 100 million dollar investment to rebuild and expand housing for the next generation. “Housing creates regional stabilities for families and businesses.”

In response to his address, democrats in the New Hampshire House said the Sununu is ignoring real problems facing the state, and Senate democrats called his administration “ineffective” and says it prioritizes the desires of the far-right and ultra-wealthy over the needs of the majority.