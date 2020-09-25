SUNY Chancellor issues SUNY-Wide COVID-19 Safety Protocols

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In order to strengthen penalties for reckless behavior and non-compliance of COVID-19 Codes within the State University of New York Campuses, Chancellor Jim Malatras issued new safety protocols.

“I have spoken with our SUNY campus leadership and they know both what is at risk as well as their role in preventing new COVID-19 cases by enforcing health and safety protocols,” Malatras said. “Intentional or otherwise, there continues to be some individuals violating these critical measures on campuses, increasing the chances of spreading the coronavirus and shutting down on-campus activity. We want all of our students to have fun and enjoy campus life, but we must do so safely. While a vast majority of our students are complying with the rules, we cannot let a few people ruin it for everyone. We all must remain vigilant and help protect each other from this health crisis, and I know so many more of our students are doing so than not. However, in this case, we need full compliance and by approving SUNY’s emergency COVID-19 violation policy, I am supporting campus enforcement to make sure all students follow the rules. It is my hope that all students will comply, and campuses will not need to impose any sanctions.”

The new rules are listed down below:

I ntentional Violations of COVID-Positive Students : For students who know that they have tested positive for COVID-19 or know they have had close contact to someone who has tested positive or been treated or is symptomatic for COVID-19, and then intentionally expose other students.

Failure to Self-Isolate : For students who fail to self-isolate (because they are COVID-19 positive) as directed by their SUNY campus or the State or local Department of Health.

Failure to Quarantine : For students who have been directed by the institution or the State or local Department of Health to complete a quarantine (potentially positive because of a close contact with someone who is positive) period, on or off campus, and then engage in any conduct that would violate such quarantine order.

Prohibited On-Campus or Off-Campus Gathering (Hosts) : For students who host an on-campus or off-campus gathering of any size, whether indoor or outdoor, that violates campus policy and/or exceeds the current limitation published by the SUNY campus, Executive Order, or the State or local Department of Health.

Prohibited On-Campus or Off-Campus Gathering (Attendees) : For students who attend a gathering of any size (but not as host), whether indoor or outdoor, that violates campus policy and/or exceeds the current limitation published by the SUNY campus, Executive Order, or the State or local Department of Health.

Violations of Face Mask and Social Distancing Requirements : For students found to have committed repeated and/or intentional violations of face mask/covering or social distancing requirements of the campus, Executive Order, or the State or local Department of Health.

Contact Tracing : For students who repeatedly fail to comply, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Failure to Comply with Campus Health Protocols : For students who fail to attend at least two scheduled appointments, without sufficient excuse, to obtain diagnostic or surveillance COVID-19 testing under the campus’s published protocol, or for students who fail to submit their daily health screening via the campus’s portal for at least three consecutive days, the college shall undertake disciplinary action to enforce compliance, including interim suspension, or administrative measures to electronically deactivate card access and restrict access to any buildings with the exception of access required to obtain health care services pursuant to campus policy.

The new rules were set to continue to enforce the COVID-19 regulations across SUNY Campuses. Malatras said most students are complying and he does not want the few that are not complying to ruin the college experience for the rest.