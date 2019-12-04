SUNY Plattsburgh food shelf “depleted,” needs donations

This picture was taken in September 2018 at SUNY Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The SUNY Plattsburgh food shelf is in need of donations right now, as the pantry is described as depleted.

“With most of the on-campus food venues closing for the winter break after Dec. 14, many of those homeless students rely on the food shelf to feed themselves during that time”, Dr. Michele Carpentier, director of special programs said.

For those that want to help; soups, small boxed cereals, pasta meals and freezer items are needed. The food shelf also stocks personal care items such as razors, shaving cream, toothpaste and feminine care products.

Cash donations are also welcome.

If you’d like to help, call (518) 564-2810.

Located in the offices of Student Support Services at Macomb Hall, the full-running food shelf has been on site for about five years. Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for every SUNY and CUNY school to have one, as part of his No Student Goes Hungry program.