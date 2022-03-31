Plattsburgh, NY — On Thursday, around 100 eighth graders from local North Country middle schools including Crown Point toured Plattsburgh State, as part of a university program aimed to make education more accessible for North Country’s youth.

“We see North Country students as being the future of the North Country and certainly raising the economic prosperity for the region,” said Alexander Enyedi, President of SUNY Plattsburgh.

Andrea Enyedi, a SUNY Associate and the program creator says many students in the North Country come from families that don’t have a history of going to college. “For me personally, it’s very heartwarming because I’m a first-generation college student. The President of SUNY Plattsburgh is also a first-generation student so we really see supporting students that help support students in college.”

The tour kicked off with a student Q&A. “I really wanted to inspire the kids to come to SUNY Plattsburgh because it is a great place to be,” said Kaitlyn Bjelko, a senior.

Other events included campus tours, pizza parties, and even pictures with Plattsburgh State mascot Burghy. Games were also played. Julian Garcia, a grad student in Education hosted a game where eighth-graders picked ping balls out of a bucket that contained either negative or positive comments. “They would throw the negative ones in the trash and say get it out of here,” said Garcia.

For Garcia, the game represents life. He was the first in his family to go to college and believes it is more important than ever to eliminate negative self-talk. “We see ourselves especially as first-gen that we can’t get into college. We have families who are financially struggling. I think it’s super important to remind ourselves that I am strong, I am brave, I am capable. And carrying your agenda and pushing that forward to remind yourself that you do have a place in the world.”

Garcia says he sees a lot of himself in the younger students. “I saw college as something that was so far-reaching. None of my family had ever been to college before. I come from a family of immigrants who had migrated to the states in hopes that they could send one of us to college.”

He hopes to inspire the younger generation. “Having someone who’s been in your shoes and say hey look, I’m here and you have the power to shape your own narrative. When the world says no, push back on that idea and make it say yes.”

After the tour, President Enyedi presented eighth-graders with a certificate that invites them to apply to college after graduating high school.