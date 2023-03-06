Plattsburgh, NY – The future of SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run radio station WQKE has an unsteady forecast.

“We’re here to stay. Whether we get help or not, we’re going to keep on pushing,” said WQKE President Garrett Jones.

Jones was notified by the university over a week ago of the plan to relocate the greek life offices current location to where WQKE currently is. This led to fears that the radio station would cease to exist.

“I felt like I was alone, and then 24 hours later a bunch of people rallied,” said Jones.

Jones, along with help from a group of students, met with school officials in hopes of keeping the radio station alive by rebranding it from WQKE radio to Quake Productions.

“We focus on more than just radio. We look into podcasting. We look into video production. We’re even trying to do live events and PR, so we’re encapsulating more fields of production. Not just radio,” said Quake Productions Executive Producer Melissa Forte.

The university was looking into removing WQKE radio due to a lack of interests from students in recent semesters.

Colleges across the nation have been cutting away from student run radio stations due to the industry transitioning to streaming platforms.

“The FCC license is expensive. It’s a liability and it’s a cost that a lot of campuses just can’t continue, especially with low enrollments around the country,” said SUNY Plattsburgh Communications Department Chairperson Dr. Kiersten Isgro.

“There’s no doubt about it that streaming radio has certainly taken a bite out of a lot of broadcast listening and the fact that there is no FM license. Now, the school really has no other choice,” said SUNY Plattsburgh TV Studio Manager/Engineer Bruce Carlin.

Members of Quake Productions are confident that they can keep up with the changing times.

“What we want to do is make sure that we’re accessible to students across campus and that we’re reaching out to underserved and marginalized communities,” said Forte.

“Our goal is to have Plattsburgh become the hub for people who want to get into communication majors and learn as much as they can because Quake Productions is going to incorporate all of that,” said Jones.

A permanent location for Quake Production meetings has not been determined yet.