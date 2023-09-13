Thousands of ceremonies were held on Monday, September 11th, to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.

Monday afternoon, students, staff and visitors at SUNY Plattsburgh gathered at Hawkins Pond to remember the victims and their families.

The school’s vice president of the DEI department, Alison Heard, gave a speech about the importance of remembering the tragic day.

It all wrapped up with a student singing the national anthem. Several students joined in, including Jerrique Ortiz.



Ortiz said, “I’m a student. I’m in Plattsburgh now, but I’m originally from New York City and so obviously September 11th holds a place near and dear to my heart. I had numerous family members who were actually in the Twin Towers on the day of September 11th, so it does have a really emotional effect on me just to think about it.” He also said, “At the end of the day, we’re all Americans and we need to remember that and treat each other with the love and respect that we deserve, that everybody deserves. “