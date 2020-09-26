SUNY Plattsburgh students and faculty show solidarity with the BLM movement

With protests erupting around the country over the indictment of Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. SUNY Plattsburgh has taken the opportunity to turn it into a learning experience. They hosted a Racial Violence processing space focused on the case of Breaonna Taylor – who was killed in her home back in march. Followed by a stance in solidarity outside of the student center.

Rebecca Coolidge, a senior interning for the office of diversity equity and inclusion says one thing they took away from the discussion is their role in the movement as a white person.

“As a person of whiteness, I want to amplify the voices of the people around me who aren’t being heard. I want to make sure that their movements, their causes and their voices are being supported, and that I am not taking away from that.”

This was Katiana Ciceron’s first protest, and first year on campus, she says she feels much more comfortable seeing how many people showed up to the event.

“I think it’s very powerful and very inspiring to me because it shows that I have some support from a community that I just joined, that I know little to nothing about ”

Ciceron adds that she no longer feels alone in the movement being surrounded by classmates and faculty members.

So far only one of the three police officers in the case of Taylor’s shooting have been indicted.