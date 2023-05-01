Plattsburgh, NY – Social media platform Snapchat has joined the ranks of those utilizing Artificial Intelligence technology with the recent introduction of its very own AI feature.

“I tried using it a few days ago when it first came out,” said SUNY Plattsburgh Communications Lecturer, Dr. John Chambers.

“Personally I’m not a huge fan of it,” said SUNY Plattsburgh student, Josh Dekert.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot, “My AI,” was initially introduced to Snapchat Plus users in February, and the social media app has recently made this feature available to all Snapchat users.

“My AI” can be used for various purposes such as asking questions, offering advice, and even planning trips.

“I asked it questions about the stock market. It had no clue. I asked it questions about politics, it had no idea. It might be a fun toy right now or a fun tool, but I think it will improve as time goes on,” said Dr. Chambers.

Although there are other AI chatbots available, like ChatGPT, Dr. Chambers notes a difference between “My AI” and these other platforms.

“ChatGPT, or ChatGPT-4, probably has a larger dataset to pull from or at least their algorithms point to a larger dataset so it’s getting better, more in-depth answers,” said Dr. Chambers.

The new AI feature on Snapchat has created a division among SUNY Plattsburgh students, despite the platform’s popularity among the Generation Z demographic.

“I’ve seen other people use it, but just in my opinion, haven’t seen the benefit for it or really any desire to use it at all,” said SUNY Plattsburgh student, Patrick Pfeifer.

“I do use it, but I don’t use it as much as other people might use it,” said SUNY Plattsburgh student, Megan Thortnon.

“I thought it was kind of weird when it first appeared on my Snapchat feed,” said Deckert.

While Deckert understands that people may use the new feature for social purposes, his main concern is that Snapchat users are not actually communicating with a real human.

“It’s not a real person. So if you’re talking to this AI chat bot to feel comforted I get it, but at the same time, like, that’s not a real person,” said Deckert.

In the future, it could be common for social media platforms to integrate AI technology.

“If other social programs aren’t doing that right now, they have to do so in the future because people are on these sites already. It would be very easy to switch over to some AI tool they have, so they can find answers to their questions or whatever to try and use it for,” said Dr. Chambers.

Snapchat’s “My AI” feature can only be disabled by subscribing to Snapchat Plus, leaving users with no other options, making the integration of AI into social media platforms increasingly inevitable.