SUNY Plattsburgh students suspended, fraternity told to cease & desist

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Nine SUNY Plattsburgh students associated with a campus fraternity have been suspended.

In a campus-wide email from President Dr. Alexander Enyedi, he says members of the Pi-Kappa-Phi frat violated campus conduct standards as well as local laws related to alcohol, nuisance, hazing and endangerment.

These students are not allowed on campus and cannot attend classes in person until further notice.

While the email does not make mention of COVID-19, part of Dr. Enyedi’s statement reads, “We will remain aggressive about educating students and sharing the consequences. We take our responsibility seriously and we will not have a second chance to do this over. Please continue the exemplary work you have done to help keep our campus and community safe and healthy.”

The fraternity has also been issued a cease and desist order.