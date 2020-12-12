Supreme Court denies Texas lawsuit to overturn election results, Gov. Scott calls attempt ‘a bit pathetic’

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn election results in key battleground states.

It marks the latest defeat in a series of unsuccessful attempts by the Trump campaign and its allies to challenge President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The lawsuit, lead by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, sought to nullify election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Paxton argued that the states “unconstitutionally changed their election statutes in their judiciaries or executive branches.”

His argument was met with raised eyebrows among many legal scholars, including Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School and expert in state and federal constitutional law.

“I think this is legal hogwash, to be totally frank,” Carter said. “The Lone Star Republic has a history of respecting state sovereignty. Reaching into these states to try and change the outcome of an election is inconsistent with the principles of the State of Texas, and I don’t think it has a legal leg to stand on.”

The Supreme Court appeared to agree with that assessment Friday night.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the Court’s order reads. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

Governor Phil Scott also condemned the lawsuit, and seemed particularly disturbed by the fact that 17 State AGs backed it.

“Republican governors, Republican lieutenant governors and Republican secretaries of state have signed off on the elections in their states, said they certified them,” Scott said. “For this lawsuit to come about and try and challenge some of those states is unnecessary, and a bit pathetic in some respects. We need to move on.”

Even though the Supreme Court has extinguished this latest bid to overturn election results without evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities, there’s still concern about the precedent this sets for future elections.

“We need to do what’s right, we don’t need to harm the institution more than it has already been harmed,” Scott said.

“I think the system has held up, but I think truthfully the fact this has been so convoluted, so complicated and with so many challenges along the way, illustrates why the electoral college really is an anachronism that probably should be revisited,” Carter said.