Survey shows majority of CEOs in Upstate New York believe the return to a pre-virus economy will take longer than six months

A majority of CEOs in Upstate New York believe the return to a pre-virus economy will take longer than six months, according to a survey conducted by the Siena College Research Institute.

The survey, conducted April 3-14, offers a snapshot of where business leaders’ priorities are at nearly one month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down non-essential businesses.

Of the roughly 300 CEOs who were interviewed, 40 percent have laid off workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while an additional 14 percent said they’ll likely have to in the coming months.

The survey paints a complicated picture for a return to normalcy: over one third of respondents think their business will recover within six months, a quarter believe it will by the end of 2020, while another third think they won’t see business as usual until 2021.

“One of the overriding messages was ‘this is going to take a long time,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute. “The people that are in engineering and construction, they tended to be the most optimistic, they feel as though they’re going to get back to work more quickly. Tourism, retail, food and beverage, the folks in those industries are far more pessimistic.”

A COVID-19 response survey of over 300 CEOs in Upstate New York conducted by the Siena College Research Institute

CEOs said they need to be able to keep people employed through low cost loans or grants, and were overwhelmingly aware of the Paycheck Protection Program. That fund, however, has now depleted.

“72 percent said they planned on participating in that program,” Levy said. “But now, we found out that every single dollar of that 350 billion was already spoken for. We don’t know how many of the 72 percent of CEOs we talked to got the application in on time and are going to get those funds.”

For companies that have difficulty in securing funding, the immediate future might be worrisome.

“44 percent of the CEOs we talked to said they have already been contacted by someone who is unable to pay their bills, so you can imagine the ripple effect that’s going to have,” Levy said. “Some businesses will have gotten the Small Business Administration loans, and some will have not. That’s going to make a dramatic impact on how they feel a month from today.”

57 percent of upstate CEOs said New York’s primary focus should be addressing the public health crisis at this time, while 35 percent think the state should plan to relax restrictions on business operations and move towards being back open by the first of May. The survey was conducted before Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended New York’s stay-at-home order through May 15.