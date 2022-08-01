Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks is hosting a new active shooter drills program on Monday. While registration for SURVIVERMONT in Bethel has reached maximum capacity, Vermont State Police will be hosting other sessions across Vermont that you can register for.

The program combines three concepts from federal programs: “See Something, Say Something”, “Run, Hide and Fight”, and “Stop the Bleed”. The program was created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation. The program is a partnership between Vermont Emergency Management and first responder communities throughout the state.

“This is all lecture based and some practical application there will be some talking points from some PowerPoint slides, and probably most importantly is telling community members what types of things they might want to focus on if they see concerning or suspicious behaviors,” said Rob Evens, Vermont School Safety Liaison Officer.

The following are the dates and links for SURVIVERMONT programs:

August 1: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. Maximum registration reached – sign up has closed. Only those with registration confirmations may attend.

August 3: 6-7:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School, 529 E. Arlington Rd. in Arlington. 100 seats available. Click here to sign up online for Arlington SurviVermont.

August 8: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks, 140 Fisher Pond Rd, St Albans City. 25 seats available. Click here to sign up online for St. Albans SurviVermont.

August 10: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks,124 State Place Rutland. 30 seats available. Click here to sign up online for Rutland SurviVermont.

August 15: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Derby Barracks, 35 Crawford Road Derby. 25 seats available. Click here to sign up online for Derby SurviVermont.

August 22: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks, 2490 Ethan Allen Highway New Haven. 25 seats available. Click here to sign up online for New Haven SurviVermont.

August 24: 6-7:30 p.m., Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, 1330 Westminster Heights Road Putney. 25 seats available. Click here to sign up online for Westminster SurviVermont.

August 29: 6-7:30 p.m., Berlin National Guard Armory, 363 Fisher Road, Berlin. 50 seats available. Click here to sign up online for Berlin SurviVermont.