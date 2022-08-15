Colchester, VT — The Vermont Department of Public Safety has announced they will be holding a SurviVermont active-shooter training program session at 6 pm on Thursday, August 18, at Colchester High School. Pre-registration is required, and sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The first SurviVermont session was held on August 1 in Bethel, VT, and was full. The program was created to educate and empower Vermonters if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation. The program combines three concepts from federal programs: “See Something, Say Something”, “Run, Hide and Fight”, and “Stop the Bleed.”

There will be four other sessions scheduled for different parts of Vermont.

August 22 – New Haven: 6-7:30 pm at Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks

August 24 – Putney: 6-7:30 pm at Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks

August 29 – Berlin: 6-7:30 pm at Berlin National Guard Armory

August 30 – St. Johnsbury: 6-7:30 pm at Good Shephard Catholic School

More information about the future sessions can be found here.

Vermont State Police have also made one of their past sessions available to watch online through PEG-TV in Rutland. The video can be found here.