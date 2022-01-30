A survivor of the June 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists has filed a lawsuit, according to the Berkshire Eagle of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Joshua Morin of Dalton, Massachusetts was severely injured in the crash. The newspaper reports that he is suing the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles for alleged recklessness in failing to process thousands of license suspensions and revocations reported from out of state.

The driver charged in the Randolph crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested in Connecticut the month before the crash on drunk driving charges. Connecticut registry officials notified their counterparts in Massachusetts of Zhukovskyy’s violation twice. However, the Bay State registry never updated Zhukovskyy’s driving record, which allowed his commercial driver’s license to remain valid.

Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts each of negligent homicide and manslaughter. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 18.