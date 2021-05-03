Survivor Solidarity Walkout attracts large crowd of UVM students

A sea of students stood in solidarity for survivors of sexual violence Monday afternoon. Hundreds, clad in denim, marched with signs and chalk before gathering outside the Waterman Building.

As part of the Survivor Solidarity Walkout, students banded together to address sexual misconduct on campus and demand more from administrators. Those demands include better prevention trainings and a clearer, more supportive reporting process for students and survivors.

Following the march, catamounts listened to testimonies from their peers. One was UVM student Athena Hendrick who was assaulted in February 2020. A week ago, she came forward on Instagram Already, her post has received more than 3,000 “likes.”

In it, she provides a month-by-month timeline of her experience with UVM’s Title IX.

“February 3rd, 2020: I muster the courage to schedule a doctor’s appointment,” Hendrick writes. “August: ‘Not enough evidence found’ investigation closed.”

Now, she comes forward and inspires others to do the same.

“I also am a survivor…I think a lot of people still don’t know what consent really is and the levels of it. There’s this one video we see on consent. It’s like two minutes long and they talk about serving someone tea as a term of having sex with someone…and it’s just not enough,” said UVM senior Christa Guzman.

Another students says Monday’s turn out is a message in and of itself.

“It shows how big of an issue this is to the student body…This is a problem, we all think it’s a problem and you should too,” said UVM Sophomore Aidan Fleming.

UVM’s Interim Vice Provost of Student Affairs says the school is quickly responding to students’ demands.

“There’s a big focus on training and sexual violence prevention, which I think is critically important. Students are asking that staffing and resources be visible,” said Erica Caloiero.

Caloiero says staff are also re-evaluating the reporting process.

“The entire process that students may experience, we’re going to look at it in its entirety and ensure that it’s clear and it’s apparent to students how they can engage in this in the ways that they choose,” said Caloiero.

At the rally, students took a moment of silence for survivors and occasionally applauded Athena’s bravery. Lt. Governor Molly Gray also voiced her support on Twitter saying quote: “I see you, and I believe you. Your stories and experiences matter and you deserve to be heard, supported, and protected.”

Fleming says confronting sexual violence on campus is an attempt to improve the lives and campus community of both current and incoming UVM students.

“It shows how much that we really care about the future of the students body, even though we only have one week left of classes and two weeks of finals before we all head home. It’s really telling of the dedication of the student body to these issues that affect us directly,” said Fleming.