Montpelier, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott has appointed Susanne Young to be Vermont’s attorney general. Young is the former secretary of the Agency of Administration and deputy attorney general. Her appointment will be effective July 5th, and she will serve out the remaining six months in the term.

“There are few with the experience and skillset needed to ensure this important office is stable and fully prepared to help transition to a newly elected attorney general in January,” said Governor Scott. “Susanne is the embodiment of public service, and it is especially meaningful that she will be the first woman to serve as Vermont’s top law enforcement officer.”

“Having worked in the Vermont Attorney General’s office as a staff attorney and in leadership for 23 years, I am honored and excited to return and serve until the next attorney general takes office,” said Young. “The services provided by the team of talented attorneys and staff, whether it be prosecuting serious crime, protecting consumers and the environment, or advising state officials, are of critical importance to Vermonters and I will work with them to transfer a highly functioning office to a new attorney general in a seamless transition. And I want to thank Governor Scott for placing his trust in me to serve in this important role.”