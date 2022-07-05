On Tuesday, Susanne Young, who spent 40 years in state government, has been sworn in to serve as the Vermont Attorney General. Young had retired this past fall as Governor Scott’s Administration Secretary and Governor Scott said there isn’t anyone more fitting to take on this challenge.

“Susanne has participated, advised, and worked to solve many issues and challenges facing Vermonters and state government. It wasn’t easy for me to see her leave the administration and enter into a well-deserved retirement so first of all, I am surprised but grateful she was willing to answer my call.”

Young, a graduate of Vermont Law School, filled the vacancy created when TJ Donovan announced he was stepping down with six months left in his term, but will not be running in the November election. “I promise to lead as Attorney General with intelligence, integrity, and impartiality. And Governor, I thank you for this incredible honor, to serve as Vermont’s first women Attorney General.”

Among those attending the swearing-in was former Attorney General William Sorrell. Sorrell says this is an important day for Vermonters. “She is not known as a partisan person, she is a very straight shooter, she cares about people and doesn’t have an ego bigger than the state has and so I think the AG office is going to an hour this period of stability, before the change in January when there is going to be a new attorney general depending on what the Vermont voters decide”

There are four declared candidates for Attorney General. On the Democratic side, former AG Chief of Staff Charity Clark faces Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault in the August primary. The winner will face Republican Brook Paige and Progressive Elijah Bergman.