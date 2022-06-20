South Burlington, VT — On Monday afternoon, the South Burlington Police Department responded to a disturbance at Cricket Wireless at 1203 Williston Road. Police were advised that a customer had been asked to leave the store and was subsequently escorted off property and advised not to return.

Shortly afterwards, the store employee contacted the South Burlington Police Department once more and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Rana Osman of Winooski, had assaulted her multiple times in the store parking lot and claimed Osman had used a stun gun.

Responding officers found Osman across the street and Osman surrendered the stun gun, however, fled on foot into traffic on Williston Road. Police were able to take Osman into custody and was issued a flash citation to appear in Chittenden District Court on Tuesday for charges of Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Trespass and Criminal Threatening.