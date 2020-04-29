Suspect arrested after police chase… Exit 16 NB on-ramp closed for hours

Wednesday afternoon, Exit 16 in Colchester was closed for hours, Police and Federal agents were all over the scene.

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested a 25 year old male on suspicions of federal firearms violations and violating probation. Officers tracked down the suspect to an address in Winooski, where the man fled in his vehicle. Officers tried to stop the car, but the man continued on to I-89, and stopped at the Colchester Weigh Station, where he was taken into custody. Detectives were combing the sides of the Exit 16 on ramp this afternoon using rakes, looking for clues.

The ramp was closed for several hours and finally re-opened late this afternoon. Officials are still combing through evidence, and are asking that anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.