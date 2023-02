At 11:28pm on January 17, 2023, the South Burlington Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery of the Jolly convenience store, located at 977 Shelburne Road. The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk before fleeing with the cash from the register and cigarettes.

The perpetrator was not located until February 17th, 2023. Joshua D. Wells (33 YOA – Houseless) was arrested and charged with Assault and Robbery. Wells was ordered held on $50,000 bail by the Honorable Judge Pacht.