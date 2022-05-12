Plattsburgh, NY — At around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, New York State Police received a report of an unidentified male who had allegedly threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck from a location on State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.

The Plattsburgh Police Department located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver failed to comply and managed to flee the city. The vehicle eventually became disabled in the town of Beekmantown, where responding units from the Plattsburgh Police Department, New York State Police, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department took the driver into custody.

The driver, 31-year-old Dennis J. Clukey from Clinton County was arrested and arraigned on multiple charges including Robbery 1st Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail without bail and is due back in court on Tuesday.