St. Albans, VT – On December 20, the St. Albans Police Department executed a search warrant as the result of an investigation that began with the burglary of a home in Highgate. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen along with several older firearms of the antique variety along with jewelry and collector coins.

Multiple leads had been examined and several interviews have been conducted. Through the investigation, a primary suspect has been identified as Trevor Patch, 28, of Richford. Patch has been observed in the Franklin County area since this incident.

The St. Albans Police Department has requested an Arrest Warrant which was granted by the court for Patch. The Arrest Warrant is for the offense of Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.

Anyone with information on Patch’s current location is encouraged to contact the St. Albans Police Department. Patch is described as a 5’ 10” 160 lb. white male, with black hair and blue eyes.