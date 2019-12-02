Suspect in alleged kidnapping at Devil’s Bowl Speedway due in court Monday

A Castleton man is spending Sunday night in jail on a wide range of charges, including kidnapping. Michael Bruno, 48, is also charged with extortion, unlawful restraint, aggravated disorderly conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.

Vermont State Police accuse him of pointing a semi-automatic pistol at three 17-year-olds at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Saturday morning and threating to shoot the teenagers. Troopers also allege that Bruno restrained the teens and threatened to force them to perform an unspecified act against their will.

Bruno is scheduled for arraignment in Rutland on Monday. He’s being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail.