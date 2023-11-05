Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional in Springfield.

Dennis Mayotte, 37, of North Springfield was found dead shortly before 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Corrections staff told police that he appeared to have taken his own life. An autopsy in Burlington will verify the cause and manner of Mayotte’s death, but VSP says it does not appear to be suspicious.

Mayotte was in custody on charges of trying to burn down Gouger’s Market & Deli in Brattleboro less than two weeks ago. He is the sixth inmate at Southern State Correctional to die in custody this year; there were also six such deaths last year.