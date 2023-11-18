Authorities have identified the gunman who killed a security guard at the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord Friday afternoon before being shot and killed himself.

In a Saturday email, state Attorney General John Formella said John Madore, 33, killed Bradley Haas at the psychiatric facility’s front lobby entrance. Formella also said during a Saturday news conference that Madore was a transient man who’d most recently lived at a hotel in the Granite State’s Seacoast region and had once lived in Concord.

Haas, 63, was an Army veteran and a retired former police chief in Franklin, New Hampshire, which is about 20 miles from Concord.

The name of the New Hampshire State Police trooper who shot and killed Madore has not been released yet. The trooper was not wounded, and no patients at the hospital were hurt.