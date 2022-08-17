Burlington, VT — David Johnson, 20, of Burlington, has been arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. According to police, three officers responded to an unspecified emergency call to find Johnson outside the house with a large kitchen knife. Johnson, who police say is known to officers, was talking about ending his life. Johnson charged a police officer with a knife in the Old North End on Saturday afternoon and was shot in the upper left leg by Sgt. Simon Bombard.

Johnson is also facing a domestic assault charge related to an incident with a family member that occurred a few days before the shooting. He has been discharged from the hospital and will be in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for arraignment.

Vermont State Police have conducted interviews with the three officers who were at the scene. Evidence shows that Sgt. Bombard had fired three rounds during the incident. One round ricocheted off of a parked SUV and hit the windshield of a parked truck. The truck driver sustained minor injuries due to shattered glass.