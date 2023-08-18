A Burlington man is in custody after leading police officers, a K9 unit and federal agents on a foot pursuit through a South End neighborhood.

Roger Peay, 33, is a suspect in an alleged armed robbery of an Uber driver late Monday. Just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, a Burlington patrol officer spotted Peay, who fled. Police said Peay jumped fences as he ran backyards on King Street.

The King Street Center was locked down briefly as police from the University of Vermont, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and a South Burlington K9 unit joined the pursuit.

Peay was found hiding in a backyard and taken into custody.

Police have yet to announce any charges against Peay. The investigation will continue,