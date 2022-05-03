On Monday, the South Burlington Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on Joy Drive, which fell into a housing unit. The driver, a male, was seen fleeing the scene on foot. Sergeant Pat Mulcahy responded to the area and found the suspect on a bike path in the neighborhood. The suspect ran and led Sgt. Mulcahy on a foot chase, which ended on Farrell St.

During the chase, the suspect was seen attempting to access his waistband, and as officers took him into custody, they found a handgun that had been discarded within his vicinity. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Edward Lamson of Winooski.

Lamson was issued a citation to appear in court on Tuesday for charges of leaving the scene of a crash, negligent operation, resisting arrest, and being in violation of pre-trial conditions of release related to a pending criminal charge.